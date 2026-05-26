Contractor Must Produce Migrant Flight Recruitment Plans

By Carolyn Muyskens ( May 26, 2026, 3:45 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal magistrate judge ordered an aviation company to hand over documents about an alleged scheme to transport immigrants to the island community of Martha's Vineyard, including records about the scope of migrant recruitment efforts and the role race, ethnicity and country of origin may have played in determining who to recruit....
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