9th Circ. Backs Reinstating DEI Grants Nixed By Trump

By Bonnie Eslinger ( May 26, 2026, 5:40 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday partially upheld a lower court's preliminary injunction and class certification orders in litigation from University of California researchers against President Donald Trump, backing the reinstatement of grants terminated due to presidential orders against diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives while reversing the injunction for those grants that were rescinded without explanation....
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