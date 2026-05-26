Microsoft Says Teams Info Not 'Voiceprint' Under BIPA

By Ben Adlin ( May 26, 2026, 8:12 PM EDT) -- Microsoft has urged a Washington federal judge to throw out a proposed class action from Illinois residents who claim the company's Teams software wrongfully creates biometric "voiceprints" of meeting participants, arguing that its "routine transcription functions" don't count as voiceprints because they're not personally identifying....
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