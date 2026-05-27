Meet Biden's Attys Fighting DOJ Release Of Memoir Materials
By Jeff Overley ( May 27, 2026, 11:17 PM EDT) -- Former President Joe Biden has selected Hecker Fink LLP lawyers well acquainted with politically charged litigation for his extraordinary new lawsuit accusing the U.S. Department of Justice of orchestrating a congressional inquiry in order to divulge "highly personal" records to the Heritage Foundation....
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