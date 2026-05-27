WWE Shareholders Win Sanctions Over Lost Signal Messages
By Jarek Rutz ( May 27, 2026, 3:31 PM EDT) -- World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. investors won sanctions in the Delaware Chancery Court after a judge found former CEO Vince McMahon and other senior executives recklessly allowed encrypted and ephemeral Signal messages and other evidence tied to WWE's $21.4 billion merger with Ultimate Fighting Championship to disappear during litigation over the deal....
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