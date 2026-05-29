Telecom Shareholders Seek Fees Over 'Frivolous' Stay Bid
By Joyce Hanson ( May 29, 2026, 7:09 PM EDT) -- Minority shareholders of a telecommunications infrastructure company have pressed a New York federal judge to order the majority shareholders to pay attorney fees incurred while defending against what the judge called one of the most "frivolous" stay requests he has ever seen....
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