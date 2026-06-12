How A Founder's AI Pitch Deck Can Become A Crime Scene

By Alan Walter ( June 12, 2026, 4:09 PM EDT) -- On April 17, federal prosecutors unsealed a 10-count indictment in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York charging the CEO and chief financial officer of iLearningEngines Inc., a corporate education and training company claiming to utilize artificial intelligence, with securities fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy and running a continuing financial crimes enterprise.[1] The criminal enterprise charge alone carries a maximum sentence of life in prison....
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