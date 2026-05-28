Aerospace Co. Must Pay $2M In Network System Contract Trial
By Elliot Weld ( May 28, 2026, 6:58 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has entered a final judgment ordering aerospace manufacturer Cabin Management Solutions Inc. to pay nearly $2 million to an audio-video network transmission company that accused it of reneging on a negotiated fee for the use of a signal transmission system....
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