AI Comms Co. Wants Calif. Phone Service Suit Moved To NY

By Matt Perez ( May 29, 2026, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Connex One, a customer communications software company that uses AI, asked a California federal judge to dismiss or transfer a lawsuit by personal injury firm DK Law alleging it oversold the capabilities of its call center platform, delivered defective services and improperly extended the parties' contract....
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