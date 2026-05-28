Recall Recap: Steamer Burns, Grill Brush Wires

By Emily Field ( May 28, 2026, 9:49 PM EDT) -- In the inaugural Recall Recap, Law360 takes a look at suits that have been filed so far this year over recently recalled products, including several suits over millions of Weber grill brushes recalled for wires that can come loose during use — and in one case, got stuck in a man's pancreas. Other recall-related actions include suits over Bissell and another brand of household steam cleaners and an air bag safety defect in Honda Odysseys....
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