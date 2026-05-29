AI Voice Co. Files Ch. 7 Amid Actors' Copyright Suit
By Vince Sullivan ( May 29, 2026, 5:14 PM EDT) -- Artificial intelligence-enabled voice generating software company Lovo Inc. has filed for Chapter 7 protection in New York in the midst of an ongoing putative class action brought by voice actors alleging their voices were used by the company without permission....
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