WHO 'Changed The Rule' To Find Talc-Cancer Link, Jury Told
By Craig Clough ( May 28, 2026, 10:26 PM EDT) -- A Johns Hopkins epidemiologist told a California jury Thursday considering bellwether claims that Johnson & Johnson's talc products caused deadly ovarian cancer in three women that a World Health Organization agency's recent reclassification of talc as being probably carcinogenic only came about because it "changed the rule" over what evidence it considered....
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