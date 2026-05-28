FCC Targeting ABC Licenses To Punish Speech, Station Says
By Rae Ann Varona ( May 28, 2026, 11:49 PM EDT) -- ABC's local New York station said Thursday that the Federal Communications Commission's order for ABC to file early license renewal applications is an "unprecedented attack" on the broadcast company's license portfolio with "no legitimate purpose" other than to suppress speech....
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