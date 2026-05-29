Wrongful Death Claims Settled Before Baltimore Bridge Trial

By Linda Chiem ( May 29, 2026, 8:13 PM EDT) -- The families of the six construction workers who died in Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge disaster have reached confidential settlements with the owner and manager of the cargo carrier that slammed into the bridge and triggered its collapse, according to court filings Friday....
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