Walmart, Baby Food Brands Face Conn. Toxic Metals Claims

By Aaron Keller ( May 29, 2026, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Walmart Inc. and six baby food makers face a new Connecticut federal lawsuit claiming products contaminated with "dangerous levels of toxic heavy metals" caused a child's brain injuries, autism and related health issues, allegations similar to those lodged by others in California multidistrict litigation proceedings....
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