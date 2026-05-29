Motorola Solutions' Plate Readers Violate Calif. Law, Suit Says
By Lauraann Wood ( May 29, 2026, 10:01 PM EDT) -- Chicago-based Motorola Solutions Inc. operates an automatic license plate reader system in California without implementing state-required security measures that promote data usage transparency and prevent unauthorized information disclosure to federal and other non-state agencies, two Golden State residents claim in Illinois state court....
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