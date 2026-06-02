ITC To Review Drink Sellers' Imports After Monster Claims
By Elliot Weld ( June 2, 2026, 5:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission said Tuesday it would review imports from 13 companies for potential violations after energy drink giant Monster Energy Co. claimed they were importing versions of its products that were intended to be sold abroad only....
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