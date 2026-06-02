Lenders Charged With $15M Fraud To Tell Jury Biz Was Legit

By Pete Brush ( June 2, 2026, 1:53 PM EDT) -- Two Florida men accused of using "hard-money" commercial real estate finance companies to steal $15 million in customer fees told a Manhattan federal judge Tuesday they will challenge the charges at trial, including by arguing they made legitimate loans....
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