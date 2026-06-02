Talc Tester Says J&J Never Pressured Him To Hide Asbestos

By Craig Clough ( June 2, 2026, 9:33 PM EDT) -- A geologist on Tuesday told a California jury considering bellwether claims that Johnson & Johnson's talc products caused their deadly ovarian cancer that he tested the products for years and the company never asked him to lie about any results, even after he discovered asbestos in a World War II-era bottle....
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