WWE Post-Merger Evidence In Play For Chancery Trial

By Jarek Rutz ( June 3, 2026, 4:26 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court on Wednesday declined to exclude two disputed categories of evidence ahead of next week's trial over World Wrestling Entertainment's $21.4 billion merger with UFC parent Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., allowing both sides to present arguments that could play an important role in the closely watched case....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.