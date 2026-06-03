Google Can't Ditch Most Chrome Privacy Claims

By Lauren Berg ( June 3, 2026, 6:19 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Tuesday largely denied Google's bid to dismiss several claims in long-running litigation that accuses the tech giant of surreptitiously collecting Chrome users' personal data, after the plaintiffs elected to move forward with individual claims following their failed class certification bid....
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