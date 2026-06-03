Lithia Motors Can't Ship 401(k) Forfeiture Suit To Ore.

By Kellie Mejdrich ( June 3, 2026, 4:56 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge turned down an auto dealership company's bid for an Oregon transfer of an ex-worker's proposed class action alleging the company misallocated forfeitures from an employee 401(k) plan, and also rejected the company's bid to stay pleading deadlines in the case....
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