Flyers Ask Full 5th Circ. To Rehear CrowdStrike IT Outage Suit
By Linda Chiem ( June 4, 2026, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Airline passengers have asked the full Fifth Circuit to review a panel decision rejecting their proposed class action alleging the cybersecurity firm behind 2024's crippling global IT outage should be held liable for stress and physical injuries they suffered while stranded by delayed or canceled flights....
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