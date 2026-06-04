Anthropic, DeepSeek Pivot To New Financing, More Rumors
By Al Barbarino ( June 4, 2026, 6:19 PM EDT) -- Anthropic and China's DeepSeek are among a growing group of AI firms turning to new financing structures to meet surging demand for compute power. Reports indicate that private equity giants are assembling a $36 billion private credit vehicle to help fund Anthropic access to certain Google chips, while DeepSeek has reportedly broken from its earlier strategy by arranging more than $7 billion in outside funding....
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