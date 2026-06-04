Atkore Inks Additional $50M Deal In PVC Pipe Antitrust Row

By Hailey Konnath ( June 4, 2026, 9:42 PM EDT) -- Atkore Inc. has reached another settlement in litigation claiming it conspired with other polyvinyl chloride pipe producers to fix prices, this time agreeing to pay $50 million to a class of end-user plaintiffs, according to a motion for preliminary approval of the deal filed Thursday in Illinois federal court....
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