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No 'Conspiracy To Hide Asbestos' In Talc, J&J Atty Tells Jury

By Craig Clough ( June 4, 2026, 10:04 PM EDT) -- An attorney for Johnson & Johnson said Thursday during closing arguments of a six-week bellwether trial that the only way three women's deadly ovarian cancers were caused by the company's talc would be a vast worldwide conspiracy to hide that asbestos is present in the products, but it just "doesn't make sense."...

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