9th Circ. Revives TCPA Suit Against Keller Williams
By Gina Kim ( June 5, 2026, 9:31 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit reinstated a proposed class action against Keller Williams Realty and an Arizona real estate solutions company over phone calls and texts inquiring a woman about selling her home, ruling Thursday she sufficiently alleged the communications at issue constituted solicitations prohibited under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. ...
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