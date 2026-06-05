Judge Rejects Objectors' Bid For More Equity In NIL Proposal
By David Steele ( June 5, 2026, 6:50 PM EDT) -- A California federal magistrate judge has turned down a group of athletes' objection to a proposed addition to the $2.78 billion settlement with the NCAA that the group said would disproportionately benefit men in major revenue college sports....
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