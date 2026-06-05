Fed. Circ. Thinking About EcoFactor In TP-Link's $38M Appeal

By Theresa Schliep ( June 5, 2026, 7:58 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel on Friday seemed skeptical of a challenge by a pair of wireless networking device companies to the damages calculation supporting a $37.5 million patent infringement verdict against them, with one judge wondering if the court's EcoFactor decision did not "clean up" the issue of damages experts....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.