WWE Merger Trial To Test McMahon's Grip On Sale Process
By Jarek Rutz ( June 5, 2026, 7:57 PM EDT) -- The trial over WWE's $21.4 billion merger with UFC's parent company will test how much a larger-than-life corporate controller like Vince McMahon can shape a sale process when his identity is nearly inseparable from the company itself — and when stockholders say his personal need for protection and continued influence tainted the deal....
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