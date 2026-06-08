Meta Tries Again To End Mass. Instagram Addiction Case

By Julie Manganis ( June 8, 2026, 2:28 PM EDT) -- Meta Platforms is again asking a judge to toss a complaint by Massachusetts over its allegedly addictive Instagram platform, saying any purported harms to teens are caused by third-party content rather than its own features, which it says are shielded by the First Amendment and federal law....
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