Investors Say Roblox Misled With 'Bullish' Age-Check Claims

By Mike Curley ( June 8, 2026, 7:08 PM EDT) -- Roblox Corp., its CEO and its CFO were hit Monday with a proposed class action alleging that the company's "bullish" statements about its growth following the rollout of age-checking systems misled investors, leading to a nearly 20% drop in stock value after the truth came out....
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