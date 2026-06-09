Judge Pans Uber's 'Nonstop' Discovery Violation In FTC Fight
By Dorothy Atkins ( June 9, 2026, 11:06 PM EDT) -- A California federal magistrate judge refused Tuesday to give Uber more time to produce data to the Federal Trade Commission in litigation alleging the ride-hailing company dupes consumers into its paid subscription service, saying during a hearing that Uber "has been in nonstop violation" of the court's April 10 data production deadline....
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