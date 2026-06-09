BofA Says Fraud Findings Doom Calif. Benefit Card Classes
By Katryna Perera ( June 9, 2026, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Bank of America is asking that several classes of unemployment benefit cardholders be decertified in multidistrict litigation over its handling of California unemployment benefit cards during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, arguing that new evidence of ongoing benefits fraud has made the case impossible to try as a class action....
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