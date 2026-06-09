Meta AI Order Offers Novel Question For 9th Circ., Authors Say
By Bonnie Eslinger ( June 9, 2026, 5:40 PM EDT) -- A group of 13 bestselling authors suing Meta have asked a California federal judge for permission to appeal his decision holding that it was fair for Meta Platforms Inc. to train its artificial intelligence system with their copyrighted material without consent, saying there's already been divergent rulings on the novel question....
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