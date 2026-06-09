DOJ, Contractors Strike $21.3M Deal To Resolve Fraud Claims
By Madeline Lyskawa ( June 9, 2026, 7:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday that two contractors and their executives have agreed to pay $21.3 million to resolve False Claims Act allegations that they improperly secured federal contracts meant for service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses. ...
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