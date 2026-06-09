DOJ Pushes For Dismissal Of NJ Mayor's False Arrest Suit
By Jake Maher ( June 9, 2026, 4:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday told a New Jersey federal court that government officials are protected by various immunity doctrines from a suit from Newark Mayor Ras Baraka over his alleged unjust arrest while visiting an ICE facility....
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