Using NY Lawsuit Loan Law, Ruling Against Shady Injury Suits
By Andrew Hamelsky and Maxx Johnson ( June 17, 2026, 4:40 PM EDT) -- In a significant development for defendants in New York personal injury litigation, a unanimous November 2025 decision by the Appellate Division's First Judicial Department in Lituma v. Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages LLC recognized that third-party litigation funding discovery is available when a defendant establishes a factual predicate suggesting fraud....
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