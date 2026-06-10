Royal Caribbean Says Stay Bars Voyeur Suits' Consolidation

By David Minsky ( June 10, 2026, 10:03 PM EDT) -- Royal Caribbean urged a Florida federal judge to reject a recommendation to combine 11 lawsuits alleging a former crew member planted hidden cameras in passengers' staterooms, arguing that a stay in a similar proposed class action bars consolidation until the Eleventh Circuit rules on whether claims can be arbitrated. ...
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