Accenture Pushes For Arbitration In WhatsApp Privacy Suit

By Caroline Simson ( June 10, 2026, 9:39 PM EDT) -- Irish technology consulting company Accenture PLC on Tuesday pressed a California federal judge to nix proposed class claims brought by WhatsApp users alleging privacy violations or send the matter to arbitration, as the users said that they will fight to at least keep certain state law claims in court....
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