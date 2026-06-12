State Privacy & AI Watch: 4 Legislative Developments To Know

By Allison Grande ( June 12, 2026, 11:05 PM EDT) -- States are continuing to keep the heat on how companies are using a wide range of consumer data and artificial intelligence models, with Connecticut enacting new laws in both arenas and one Midwest locale eyeing what could become the nation's most stringent AI auditing rules....
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