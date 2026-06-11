Robinhood Accused Of Tricking Users Into Illegal Betting

By Katryna Perera ( June 11, 2026, 3:43 PM EDT) -- Robinhood purportedly tricks consumers into illegally gambling by disguising its event contracts as a "modern, sophisticated form of investing" when, in reality, the contracts are just plain old-fashioned sports betting that is unregulated and in violation of state gambling laws, a new lawsuit alleges in California federal court....
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