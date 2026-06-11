Shell Says Enviro Group Can't Delay Handing Over AI Prompts

By Gina Kim ( June 11, 2026, 8:17 PM EDT) -- Shell Oil told a Connecticut federal judge Wednesday an environmental advocacy group can't delay turning over artificial intelligence prompts its expert witness might've used to craft her opinions in their Clean Water Act dispute and the generated outputs, arguing that "AI is not entitled to any special, unwritten discovery rules."...
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