2nd Circ. Leery Of Amazon Worker's Caregiver Bias Suit

By Grace Elletson ( June 12, 2026, 2:30 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit appeared skeptical Friday of a former Amazon employee's attempt to revive her suit claiming she was unlawfully denied schedule flexibility to care for her son, questioning whether her suit should have been brought as an accommodation dispute rather than a discrimination suit....
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