Judge Doubts Need For Discovery In Digital Equity Suit

By Jared Foretek ( June 11, 2026, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., federal judge struggled to find a reason for plaintiffs challenging the Trump administration's shutdown of the Digital Equity Act's Competitive Grant Program to get discovery in their lawsuit, suggesting the question of the program's constitutionality appeared to be a purely legal question, as the government suggested....
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