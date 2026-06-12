Trader Admits Fib To SEC, Avoids $600M Fraud Trial

By Pete Brush ( June 12, 2026, 10:11 AM EDT) -- A former California investment executive told a Manhattan federal judge Friday that he lied to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, copping to a lesser count of obstruction after prosecutors initially charged him with a $600 million "cherry-picking" fraud....
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