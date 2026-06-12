9th Circ. Judge Doubts Google Rival's 'Broad' Antitrust Suit

By Dorothy Atkins ( June 12, 2026, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit judge appeared skeptical Friday of efforts to revive allegations that Google harmed market competition for digital advertising by booting a now-defunct advertising app from its Play Store, saying Google has many rivals in the "very broad" proposed market and asking the plaintiff: "So what's the injury?"...
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