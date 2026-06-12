J&J Trial Over Doctor's Cancer Death Ends In Settlement
By Carolina Bolado ( June 12, 2026, 8:23 PM EDT) -- A long-running dispute over whether Johnson & Johnson's baby powder caused the cancer that killed a Miami anesthesiologist concluded with a settlement just before closing arguments in a second trial after the first ended in a hung jury. ...
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