9th Circ. Tells Serial Litigant App Developer No More
By Nadia Dreid ( June 12, 2026, 8:44 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has said it does not want to hear any more from a serial litigant who has a bone to pick with tech behemoth Apple and a California federal court over the exclusion of an application for tracking COVID-19 cases from the App Store....
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