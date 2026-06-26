Coercion Or Consent? A View From Inside The OneTaste Trial
By Stewart Bishop ( June 26, 2026, 11:10 PM EDT) -- Coming in as lead counsel for OneTaste's former sales director four months ahead of the high-profile trial after previous lawyers were conflicted out, Celia Cohen and her Ballard Spahr LLP team were tasked with building a defense against a first-of-its-kind forced labor conspiracy case against top leaders of the "orgasmic meditation" organization....
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